Mary O’Sullivan nee McGill, Inchees West , Waterville.
Requiem Mass on Friday 1st October at 11am in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Mass will be live streamed via the following link https;/www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Enquiries to O'Dwyer Undertakers, Waterville.
Family information:-The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan, (nee McGill) Inchees West, Waterville, Co. Kerry. Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cahersiveen Community Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Johnny O'Sullivan. Sadly missed by her family Michael, Patrick, Mary Teresa, John, Paul and Domnic, sisters Bridie and Christina, daughters in law, Sheila, Jinny, Eileen, Mandy and Geraldine, son in law, Mossie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Recommended
Kerry buildings to light up purple for International Recovery DaySep 30, 2021 08:09
TD accuses former Kerry judge of abusing his positionSep 29, 2021 17:09
Road between Tralee and Farranfore closed following crashSep 29, 2021 16:09
Half a million euro in Kerry lotto winnings still unclaimedSep 29, 2021 17:09
Kerry to be broadcast to two million people across BritainSep 30, 2021 09:09