Mary O’Sullivan nee McGill, Inchees West , Waterville.

Requiem Mass on Friday 1st October at 11am in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Mass will be live streamed via the following link https;/www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Enquiries to O'Dwyer Undertakers, Waterville.

Advertisement

Family information:-The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan, (nee McGill) Inchees West, Waterville, Co. Kerry. Died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cahersiveen Community Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Johnny O'Sullivan. Sadly missed by her family Michael, Patrick, Mary Teresa, John, Paul and Domnic, sisters Bridie and Christina, daughters in law, Sheila, Jinny, Eileen, Mandy and Geraldine, son in law, Mossie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.