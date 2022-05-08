Mary O'Shea, Batterfield, Firies, Killarney and late of Knockaderry, Farranfore, Killarney.

Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Mike, Mark, Deirdre and Paudie, daughters in law Siobhan, Carol and Mary, son in law Graham, grandchildren Cathal, Caoimhe, Emma, Rachel and Dougie, sister Peg. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sisters Kitty and Sheila, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Tuesday (May 10th) from 6pm to 8:30pm. Funeral cortége will arrive at St Gertrude's Church, Firies, on Wednesday morning at 10:50am, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Aghlish Cemetery. Enquiries at Eamon O'Connor Funeral Director, Firies.