The death has occurred of MARY O'CARROLL

Puleen, Tarbert

The death has occurred of Mary O’ Carroll, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Listowel. Pre-deceased by her sisters Sadie and Delia and her brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her brothers Bob and John, sister Peg, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Mike, nephews Colm and Aengus, niece-in-law Grace, grandnieces Lucy and Sarah. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Sunday, 16th April, from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert.

Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Monday morning, 17th April, at 11am followed by internment afterwards in Kilnaughtin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Unit - Palliative Care, Listowel Community Hospital.