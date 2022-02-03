Mary O’ Brien née Hannafin of O’ Rahilly’s Villas and formerly of Rock St. Tralee

Mary will repose at The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee on Tuesday from 3 to 4.30 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11am, and will be live streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee . Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK ,Kerry Hospice Foundation or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee

Beloved wife of Paudie and dear mother of Paul (Jer) and Vincent. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandson Séamus, brother Mick, sister Elizabeth, Paul's partner Siobhán, Vincent's partner Ann, Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends