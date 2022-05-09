Mary McCarthy (née Enright)

Mary McCarthy (nee Enright), Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry and late of Lissanerla, Abbeydorney

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry May 10th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Ger, Noreen (Traver, USA), Dan, Mairead (O' Mahony) Liam and Tony her cherished 14 grandchildren and great-granddaughter (Jodie). Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing Wednesday, May 11th, at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

