Mary McCarthy (née Enright)

Mary McCarthy (nee Enright), Ballymacaquim, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry and late of Lissanerla, Abbeydorney
Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry May 10th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Ger, Noreen (Traver, USA), Dan, Mairead (O' Mahony) Liam and Tony her cherished 14 grandchildren and great-granddaughter (Jodie). Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May she rest in peace
Reposing Wednesday, May 11th, at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
To offer a message of sympathy to Mary's family please use the Condolence option below.
Recommended
Man in wheelchair is spat on and verbally abused in Tralee town centreMay 9, 2022 18:05
Green Party calls for commuter rail service from Tralee to Mallow every 30 minutesMay 10, 2022 13:05
Paul Heaton guaranteed big welcome next time he visits KillarneyMay 10, 2022 13:05
Competition and consumer body carries out garage inspections in KerryMay 9, 2022 17:05
Over €2,000 worth of goods stolen from cars in TraleeMay 9, 2022 17:05