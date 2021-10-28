Mary Mc Carthy née Mc Elligott

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Gerard, Renee & Richard.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Michelle, Deirdre, Claire, Jacqueline, Dylan & Ruby, great grandson Conor, sister Betty, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Ben, relatives, neighbours and friends.
