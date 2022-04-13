Mary (Maureen) Breen, Gullane, Asdee. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass which will be celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

Family Information:

Peacefully, on April 14, 2022. Predeceased by her sisters Ellen, Liz, Joan and Noreen, brothers Mike, Jack, Ned and Paddy. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Bob and Larry, sisters Bridgie (O'Carrol), Phil (Foran) and Teresa (Mulvihill), granddaughters Margaret and Hannah, daughter-in-law Kathleen (Breen), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.