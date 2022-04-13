Mary (Maureen) Breen, Gullane, Asdee. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass which will be celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.
Family Information:
Peacefully, on April 14, 2022. Predeceased by her sisters Ellen, Liz, Joan and Noreen, brothers Mike, Jack, Ned and Paddy. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Bob and Larry, sisters Bridgie (O'Carrol), Phil (Foran) and Teresa (Mulvihill), granddaughters Margaret and Hannah, daughter-in-law Kathleen (Breen), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Tralee man beaten up as a teenager because he was gayApr 14, 2022 13:04
Killarney town centre hotel to accommodate Ukrainian refugeesApr 14, 2022 17:04
Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op reach agreement on milk pricesApr 14, 2022 13:04
Killarney family is unable to secure funding for ceiling hoist under housing grant schemeApr 13, 2022 13:04
Applications open for job position in Killarney National ParkApr 14, 2022 17:04