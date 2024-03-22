The death has occurred of
Mary Kennedy
Kennedy, Mary aged 79 years (Resided in Tara Bungalow, St. Vincent’s Centre, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Coole, Annascaul, Co.Kerry) passed away peacefully on 21st March 2024 in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved daughter of the late Tom and Bridget and dear sister of Pat, Kathleen, Tomás and Micheál. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, staff and peers in St. Vincent’s Centre.
May she rest in peace
Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Annascaul, Co. Kerry arriving on Monday, 25th March, 2024 for Funeral Mass at 4pm followed by burial in Ballinclare Cemetery, Gurteen, Annascaul. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”
