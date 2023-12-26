Advertisement

Mary Keane (née Morrissey)

Dec 27, 2023 08:47 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Keane née Morrissey, Kilmoyley South, Ardfert, Co. Kerry and formerly of Villierstown, Co. Waterford and Shepherds Bush, London, died peacefully, surrounded by her daughter Fiona and loving family, in the loving care of the staff at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. 24th December, 2023. Pre-deceased by her husband Denis and brothers Seán (London) and Michael (London). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Fiona, Sisters Pat, Betty, Carmel and Celia, brothers Tom and Christy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements:  Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff (V92X2F4) on Thursday evening from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Friday morning at 10:40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw. Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link. Sacred Heart Church churchmedia.tv)

 

 

