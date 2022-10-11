Mary Keane : Annagh, Castlemaine.
Reposing Friday evening (October 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7pm. Removal Saturday morning (October 15th) from Flynn's Funeral Home to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please.
Advertisement
Family Information: Sadly missed by her brother Tom, sister Joan, niece Caroline, grandnieces, sister-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Recommended
40 houses bought by Kerry County Council under the Buy and Renew SchemeOct 11, 2022 08:10
Power outage affecting over 100 customers in BallybunionOct 12, 2022 15:10
Film crew recording in various locations across South KerryOct 11, 2022 13:10
Local Property Tax in Kerry increases following heated council meetingOct 12, 2022 18:10
Fatal accident on N70 road at TemplenoeOct 12, 2022 19:10