Mary Keane : Annagh, Castlemaine.

Reposing Friday evening (October 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7pm. Removal Saturday morning (October 15th) from Flynn's Funeral Home to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please.

Family Information: Sadly missed by her brother Tom, sister Joan, niece Caroline, grandnieces, sister-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours & friends.