Mary Josephine Sheehan (nee Mulvihill), Asdee East, Listowel, Co Kerry

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street Ballylongford on Wednesday evening March 6th from 6pm to 7:30pm with removal afterwards To St Mary's Church Asdee. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am at St. Mary’s Church Asdee, followed by internment in Lislaughtin Abbey. No flowers please, donations if desired, to Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry, and the Irish Cancer Society.

A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.

Family Information: The death has occurred of Mary Josephine Sheehan (nee Mulvihill) of Asdee East, Listowel and Morden, Surrey UK, peacefully at her home on March 4th 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John, and much-loved mother of Patrick, Maria and John, son-in-law Timothy and daughter-in-law Maureen. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Ceiran, Erin, Daniel, Emily, Elizabeth, John and Jess, and her Great-grandchildren Thea, Harvey, Maja, Nate and Joseph John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace