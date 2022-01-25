Mary Jo Mc Carthy (née Pierce)

Mary Jo Mc Carthy (nee Pierce) Anagap, Annascaul.

Reposing at her home V92X3F6 Friday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Saturday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

Enquiries to O' Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle