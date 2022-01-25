Advertisement

Mary Jo Mc Carthy (née Pierce)

Jan 27, 2022 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Jo Mc Carthy (née Pierce)

Mary Jo Mc Carthy (nee Pierce) Anagap, Annascaul.

Reposing at her home V92X3F6  Friday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Saturday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

Advertisement

Enquiries to O' Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus