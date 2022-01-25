Mary Jo Mc Carthy (née Pierce)

Mary Jo Mc Carthy (nee Pierce) Anagap, Annascaul.
Reposing at her home V92X3F6 Friday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Saturday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.
Advertisement
Enquiries to O' Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle
Recommended
Irish Rail says Tralee steam train turntable unlikely to operate in 2022Jan 26, 2022 13:01
Parent of mental health patient says he's lost all confidence in CAMHSJan 26, 2022 13:01
Major road project in the county may have to be revisedJan 25, 2022 17:01
Doctor at centre of CAMHS report also worked in North KerryJan 27, 2022 13:01
Kerry based company to create 20 new jobsJan 26, 2022 17:01