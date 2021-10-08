Mary Houlihan (née O' Connor)

Carhan, Cahersiveen and formerly of Knockroe & Coomaspeera
Requiem mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday (Oct 12th) at 12 noon in Our Lady Of The Valley Church, Cillín Liath with burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Sadly missed by her son Brendan, daughter Tara, daughter-in-law Anne, her cherished grandchildren Molly, Hannah, Sarah, Caitriona & Ben, her brother Mickey, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews & wide circle of relatives, neighbours & friends.
