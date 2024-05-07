Mary Conway née Griffin, Laccabawn, Castleisland and formerly of Croughmore, Ballyfinane, Firies. Peacefully at home, on May 5th 2024, in her 93rd year, in the presence and care of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family Marie, Ciara and Seamus, sons-in-law Seamie and Dan, her adored nine grandchildren Nicole, Sharon, Adrienne, James, Charlie, Aisling, Gemma, Billy and Thomas, her dearly cherished great-granddaughter Blake, sister-in-law Olive, nieces, nephews, Susan, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering today her deceased sisters Eileen Lyne and Joan O'Connor and her brother Tom Griffin.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The Msss will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland