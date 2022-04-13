Mary Clifford née Moran, College Arms, Cahersiveen & formerly of Clahanelinehan & Coonanna Pier.

Sadly missed by her husband Denis, her son DJ, her sisters Deborah (Garvey), Kathleen (O'Sullivan) & Noreen (O'Sullivan), her brothers-in-law, her sisters-in-law, her niece Eileen, her nephews Paudie, Donal, John & Kevin, her grand-nieces, her grand-nephews, her aunt Bridie (Casey), cousins, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Mary’s remains will leave her home at College Arms, Cahersiveen at 10.20am on Saturday morning to arrive at the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for Liturgical Service and Prayers of Commendation at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

Live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen