Mary C. O' Hara Lyons, formerly of Dreenagh East, Ballyheigue and The Kerryman Newspaper.
Most dearly loved by son Gerard, daughter Christine, husband Maurice, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews. Much loved daughter of the late Henry and Mary O' Hara. Those who wish to offer their condolence can do so in the 'condolence' option below. Please adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines.
Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue, Tralee this evening (March 10th) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue, burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
The mass will be live streamed on
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue
Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Recommended
15 Kerry students receive Trinity College entrance awardsMar 8, 2022 13:03
Geriatrician calls for dedicated ER unit for older people at UHKMar 9, 2022 13:03
15 Kerry schools added to DEIS programmeMar 9, 2022 17:03
Kerry tax defaulter makes €250,000 settlement with RevenueMar 8, 2022 17:03
Kerry national school granted approval to proceed with extension constructionMar 9, 2022 12:03