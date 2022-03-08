Mary C. O' Hara Lyons, formerly of Dreenagh East, Ballyheigue and The Kerryman Newspaper.

Most dearly loved by son Gerard, daughter Christine, husband Maurice, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews. Much loved daughter of the late Henry and Mary O' Hara. Those who wish to offer their condolence can do so in the 'condolence' option below. Please adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines.

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue, Tralee this evening (March 10th) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue, burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

The mass will be live streamed on

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue

Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.