Mary Barton née Sheehy, Ballyarkane Lower, Castlemaine and formerly of Knocknagoshel.

Mary passed away peacefully at home on March 11th 2024 in the loving care of her family.

Recently predeceased by her beloved husband Willie.

Forever missed and fondly remembered by her loving sons

Pádraig, Seán & Liam,

daughters-in-law Fiona & Bridget & Sean's partner Kieran,

her dearly loved grandchildren Ciarda, Isabel, John, Maura & Liam,

nieces Carmel & Alice, nephew Eamon,

relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Predeceased by her sisters Nora & Eileen and her dear brother John.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (Mar. 13th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Mar. 14th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine