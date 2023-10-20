Martin (Bart) Linnane

Linnane, Martin (Bart) Mountain view, Blessington, Co. Wicklow late of Valentia, Co. Kerry, 19th of October 2023. Husband of the late Ann and loving father to Deirdre and Conor will be dearly missed by sister Gemma and brother Aoh, aunt Bennie sisters in law nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Predeceased by Mother Cautie, father Artie and brother Ken.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Clarkes Funeral Home, Burgage More Blessington w91yn79 on Friday, the 20th ,of October from 5pm-7pm. Reposing at his mother's house Auteeven Knightstown Valentia Island, V23 F5 73 on Monday between 5pm-7pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown at 11am followed by burial in Cill Mhor Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired , to Valentia Island Hospital.