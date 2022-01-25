Marion Madden, Firgrove, Kenmare and Laune View, Killorglin (Ex - Bank of Ireland, Killorglin)

Peacefully and unexpectedly at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents John and Alice, brothers Fr. Michael, Seán, Tommy, David and Donal and sister Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Timmy, sisters-in-law Mary and Annie, nephews John, Brendan, Donal, David and Michael, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning from Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11am Requiem Mass which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com

followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.