Marie O'Connor, (neé Moran), The Lane, Upper Athea and formerly of Tooreendonnell, Athea.

Requiem mass will take place for Marie in St. Bartholomew's church, Athea for family and friends on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea. Streamlined on https;//www.churchservices.tv/athea. The funeral cortege for Marie will depart her home on Thursday morning on route to the church at 11.20 approx.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.