Marie Kelly née Fitzgerald, Ogham Rian and formerly of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee.
Marie is pre-deceased by her mother Phil, father William (Balbo) and her brother Bernard. Marie passed away peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care team at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Marie – loving wife of John and cherished mother of Tommy, Liam, Robert, Sean, Lyndsey and Gemma. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, sons and daughters, brothers Gerald, DJ and Paul, sisters Stella, Laurie and Fidelma, sons-in-law Sean and Jason, daughters-in-law Valerie, Adele and Stephanie, grand-children Shauna, Hayley, Cody, Jason, Robert, Kathleen, Harvey and Isaac, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (November 22nd) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning (November 23rd) at 11.40am for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by private cremation.
Marie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
House Private Please
