Marie Healy née Dowling

Kilmore, Ballyduff
Advertisement
Funeral Details: Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Monday at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Internment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
Recommended
Kerry entrepreneur says Ireland needs to focus on upskilling workersOct 8, 2021 13:10
Kerry Airport and Killorglin company team up to provide tailored COVID travel informationOct 8, 2021 13:10
Kerry COVID cases up by 30%Oct 8, 2021 13:10
Killorglin father says approved drug will change his baby son’s lifeOct 8, 2021 13:10
Closure of 3 Kerry BOI branches "a further degradation of rural areas"Oct 8, 2021 13:10