Advertisement

Marie Healy née Dowling

Oct 8, 2021 15:10 By receptionradiokerry
Marie Healy née Dowling

Kilmore, Ballyduff

Advertisement

Funeral Details: Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Monday at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Internment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus