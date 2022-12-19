Marie Enright née O'Loughlin, Glenlarhan, Cordal, Castleisland. Unexpectedly, on December 18th 2022, in the presence of her loving family at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Kathleen O'Loughlin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, her loving and heartbroken family Linda, Stephen and Maria, son-in-law Leo, daughter-in-law Sarah, her adored two grandchildren Charlotte and Aaron, sisters Aileen, Deirdre, Margaret and Nicola, brother Michael, mother-in-law Nancy Enright, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle Bertie, aunts Margaret and Joan, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday afternoon at 1.15pm, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland