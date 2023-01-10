Margaret ‘Peggy’ O' Shea née Griffin, Ceannovree, Laharn, Killorglin
Peggy passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, sisters & brothers and her son-in-law Pat Riordan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughters; Theresa, Brian, Michael, Philomena & Margaret, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Michael & Patrick, her dearly loved 10 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Nora, Kathleen & Philomena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday evening (Jan. 13th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Jan. 14th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Killorglin Hospice
