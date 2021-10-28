Margaret (Peggy) O Driscoll née O Mahony, Alderwood Road, Tralee and late of Banemore Ardfert.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son Gerard, daughters Gretta and Helen, grandchildren Sarah and Elena, step grandchild Janelle, sons in law Frank and Edward, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheiuge this evening from 6-7pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley at 11.45am on Saturday for requiem mass at 12 noon,

Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ardfert.

The mass can be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/

Enquiries of Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.