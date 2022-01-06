Advertisement

Margaret (Peggy) O' Callaghan née Moynihan

Jan 9, 2022 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Margaret (Peggy) O' Callaghan née Moynihan

Margaret (Peggy) O'Callaghan Nee Moynihan

 Cloonteens, Kilcummin and late or Tiernaboul, Killarney

 Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 3-6 pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortege leaving her home in Tuesday morning at 10.00AM to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin for 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus