Margaret (Peggy) O' Callaghan née Moynihan

Advertisement
Margaret (Peggy) O' Callaghan née MoynihanJan 9, 2022 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
Kilmoyley aim to become Munster championsJan 9, 2022 09:01
Sustainable wastewater treatment facility to open in North Kerry in early 2022Jan 8, 2022 17:01
Education Minister says classroom windows do not need to be open for entire dayJan 6, 2022 13:01
Gardaí investigating two criminal damage incidents in KilgarvanJan 9, 2022 13:01
Kerry councillor accuses Revenue of discrimination for not sending hard copy LPT billJan 9, 2022 12:01