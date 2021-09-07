Margaret (Peggy) Barrett nee Casey

Feans Causeway, Tralee and late of Ballaghadereen , Co. Roscommon
A private family funeral will take place for Peggy with the Requiem Mass livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website on Friday at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church Causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.
No flowers by request donations if desired to the Parkinson's Association.
House private please.
All enquiries to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.
