Margaret (Peg) Holyoake née Histon, Lartigue, Listowel and late of Cloumacon, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Bernard and daughter Noreen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael, Jerry, Bernard, Joseph, T.J and Chris, daughters Helen and Mary, sons-in-law Gerald and Jim, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Ann and Tina, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening, April 17th, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Peg being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.