Margaret (Peg) Holyoake née Histon, Lartigue, Listowel and late of Cloumacon, Listowel.
Predeceased by her husband Bernard and daughter Noreen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael, Jerry, Bernard, Joseph, T.J and Chris, daughters Helen and Mary, sons-in-law Gerald and Jim, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Ann and Tina, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening, April 17th, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Peg being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Recommended
Kerry County Council hopes to implement one-way traffic system around Slea Head long termApr 13, 2022 17:04
One-way system to be trialed on one of the county's most popular tourist routes.Apr 13, 2022 13:04
NEWKD to purchase former Bank of Ireland building in CastleislandApr 13, 2022 13:04
Tralee chef first in the world to achieve prestigious green certificateApr 13, 2022 13:04
Killarney family is unable to secure funding for ceiling hoist under housing grant schemeApr 13, 2022 13:04