Margaret (Margie, Marie) Rice née Walsh

Margaret (Margie, Marie) Rice (nee Walsh) of Blanemore, Ballylongford and formerly of Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday the 10th of May 2022.

Margaret is predeceased by her husband John Rice, brothers Connie Walsh (Abbeyfeale) and Patrick Walsh (Tralee). She is sadly missed by her loving daughters Kathleen Rice and Patricia Collins (Asdee). Her adored grandchildren, Cillian, John and Sophie, son-in-law Eddie Joe Collins, sister Helen McEnery (Newcastlewest), nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Joan Walsh (Tralee), family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street Ballylongford on Thursday 12th of May from 5pm to 7pm. Margaret's cortege will depart from her residence on Friday morning and arrive at St. Teresa's Church Ballydonoghue for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in Galey Cemetery.

A walk through system will be in place at the funeral home.

No handshaking please at any time during the funeral.