Margaret Henchy, Willesden, London and late of Lyre, Lisselton. Peacefully, on February 25th, 2024, at her home in Willesden, surrounded by her partner Philip and her family. Margaret is predeceased by her parents John and Bridget, brother Sean and sister Bridie. Margaret will be sadly missed by her partner Philip, sisters Sadie (Meath), Maureen and Noreen (London), Kay and Patricia (Lisselton), brothers Mossie (Lisselton) and Brendan (New York), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Gormley family (Galway), cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, this Saturday morning (March 16th) at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Margaret being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.