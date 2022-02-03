Máire Noonan (Uí Nuanáin) née Ní Fhlannagáin, late of Inis Mór, Árainn and Castlecountess, Tralee died peacefully on 4th February 2022, surrounded by her loving family (in Inverin, Galway) beloved wife of the late Michael and adored mother of Arthur, Nóirín, Flannagán, Muireann, Dara, Cairbre, Bláth and the late Fidelma and Eoin.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her heartbroken sister Noreen, sons-in-law Brendan and Tony, daughters-in-law Eithne and Stella, grandchildren Peter, Miriam, Barra, Diarmaid, Sadhbh, Faolán, Siún, Síofra, Déidinn, Oisín, Culann, Iain & Ferdia, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing in the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee on Wednesday (9th February) from 6.30 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. John's Parish Church, Tralee, on Thursday (10th February) at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Máire will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Suaimhneas Síoraí tabhair di a Thiarna.