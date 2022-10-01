Mae Brosnan née Bowler, Ballybowler, Dingle

On the 2nd of October 2022 peacefully at her home, Mae, predeceased by her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, son Oliver, daughter Genevieve, brother Seán, grandchildren, daughter in law Linda, brother in law Micheál, sister in law Mary Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.