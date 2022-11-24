Lynda O'Connor née Roche, Monalee, Monavalley, Tralee and formerly of Currow Village, Killarney.

Peacefully, on November 26th 2022, in the presence of her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity, in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents John and Gloria Roche and her recently deceased father-in-law Donal O'Connor, Lohercannon, Tralee. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Dan, her adored children Sharon, Erica, Lynda and Mark, mother-in-law Maura, brothers David, Stephen, Johnny and Shane, sisters-in-law Julie, Catherine, Bernardine, Alison and Joan, brother-in-law Con, Sharon's partner Mikey Kelleher, aunties Kate Sugrue, Marie Fleming and Lynda Coleman, uncles Derry and Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Tralee and Currow.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. The funeral cortège will depart the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Currow . Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care / Kerry Bus Link /,Recovery Haven c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.