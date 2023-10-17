Lynda Jane Hillier of Tonaknock, Abbeydorney died unexpectedly but peacefully on 6th October 2023. Sadly missed by her brother Adrian, family, neighbours, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Thursday, 19th October 2023, from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Cremation to take place in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Friday morning at 11.00 am.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.