Lucy Breen née Leen, Kylebeg, Bog road, Tralee, died peacefully on 17th October 2023, in Tralee Community Nursing Unit, in the loving care of her family, friends and staff. Predeceased by her parents and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband John Joe, daughters Irene and Breda, sons-in-law, brothers Jerome, Tom, Joe, Bill and Matt, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday, 19th October 2023, from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Friday morning at 10.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Lucy will be celebrated at 11.00 am. Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.
May She Rest In Peace
House Private Please
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
