Lorraine Mc Evoy, Lee Drive and formerly of Hawley Park, Tralee

Predeceased by her brother Robert.

Adored mother of Ciarán and Kaylem, cherished daughter of Anne and John and beloved sister of Mark and David.

Lorraine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family – her sons, parents, brothers, sisters-in-law Shirley and Bridget, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, and her wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 11.40AM for 12 Noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Lorraine’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Lorraine’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Advertisement

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Cancer Support Group | Online Fundraising (idonate.ie)