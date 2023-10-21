Loretta Barrett Celbridge, Co.Kildare and formerly of Athea, Limerick. Loretta Barrett passed away peacefully on the 20th October, 2023 after a very short illness, surrounded by her loving family and her loyal friend AnnMarie at St. James's Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Kitty. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, her brothers and sisters, Cathy, Mary, Bernadette, Josephine, Tommy, Johnny, Agatha, Esther and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and all their spouses, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May Loretta rest in peace.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, Co. Kerry Eircode V31 W221 on Sunday, 22nd October, 2023 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place for Loretta on Monday in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, at 1pm Eircode V94 HP92 streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Loretta will be laid to rest in the family plot, Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. James's Hospital Intensive Care Unit, ​​​https://www.supportstjames.ie/icu-fundraising/