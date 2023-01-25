Lilian Brosnan née McGrath

Lower Main St Castleisland and late of St Brendan’s Park Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral

Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral will depart the funeral home at 10/30 am Saturday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11 am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be live-streamed on Churchservices.tv