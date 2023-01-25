Advertisement

Lilian Brosnan née McGrath

Lower Main St Castleisland and late of St Brendan’s Park Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral

Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral will depart the funeral home at 10/30 am Saturday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11 am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be live-streamed on Churchservices.tv

