Liam Fitzgerald, Knockeenalicka, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, on the 27th November 2022. Beloved son of the late John and Abina and brother of the late Sheila McLoughlin. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, brother Thomas and sister Kathleen Cahill, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Tony McLoughlin, his nieces and nephews John Fitzgerald, Catriona Fitzgerald, Debra, Patricia, John Mc Loughlin, Angela Daly and Antoinette and Katie Cahill (Chicago), his relatives, neighbours, his former work colleagues in Liebherr, his many good friends and his Home Care Team.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Liam will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin