Larry Keane, Mein, Ahaneboy, Knocknagoshel.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and father of Joanne, Miriam, James, Lorna and Aidan, brother of Charlie, May, Kerry and the late Eily, Eamon and James. Loving grandfather of Cian, Aoife, Clíona, Kittie, Maisie, Larry, Lauren and Ryan. Sadly, missed by his family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Larry Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, V92 Y022 on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Thursday, at 10:30am for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

House strictly private please. Mass will be Live streamed on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

Walkthrough only, no handshaking please.