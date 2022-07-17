Kay (Catherine) McDonnell nee Byrne of Clogherbrien, Tralee, and formerly Dromakee, Kilflynn, Co. Kerry and Zimbabwe

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday (19th July) from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved wife of the late Florry and dear mother of Rosemary, Gerard, David, Mary and the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many worldwide friends.