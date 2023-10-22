Kathleen Walsh nee Brophy of Dromavalla, Ballyseedy, Tralee and formerly Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and London, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on 21st October 2023, beloved wife of the late James (died 2021), dear mother of Siobhán and John and sister of Tess (Brogan), Agnes (Brennan), Mick, Breda (Dwan) and the late Danny, Maureen, Tom, Larry, Ann, John, Eileen & Bill, Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her grandchildren Joe, Ethan & Meabh, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (V92VE2R) on Monday (23rd October) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.