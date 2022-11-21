Kathleen O'Mahony née Cronin, Knockrour East, Scartaglen and formerly of Direen, Killarney.

Peacefully at home, on the 21st of November 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen, beloved husband of Jim and loving mother of John, Margaret and Danny. Very sadly missed and dearly remembered by her family, daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Damien Hickey, Danny's partner Tracey, her adored grandchildren James, Katelyn, Alayia and Kenzie, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephew, extended family, neighbours, carers and her wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Dan, sisters Rita and Mary, and her nephew Pádraig. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Rosary will take place on Tuesday evening at 8pm at her daughter and son-in-law's residence, Knockrour East, Scartaglen. Eircode V93K2N5.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law's residence, Knockrour East, Scartaglen on Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Eircode V93K2N5.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society or the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Daly's Undertakers, Scartaglen.