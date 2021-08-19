Kathleen O' Donnell (nee Griffin)

Ennismore Listowel and late of London.

A private family funeral will take place for Kathleen, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Claire. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son John, daughters Catherine, Denise and Amanda, grandchildren Rachel, Kerry, Holly and Sean, great-grandchildren Connor and Aaron, brother Jimmy, sister Sheila, son-in-law Sid, sister-in-law Mary, nephew John, niece Cathy, extended family, neighbours and friends.