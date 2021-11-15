Advertisement

Kathleen Kelly (nee McDonald).

Nov 16, 2021 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Kelly (nee McDonald).

Kathleen Kelly (nee McDonald), Rylane, Abbeyfeale, Co. Kerry and formerly of Clough, Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

Family and friends welcome to visit on Wednesday from 7.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church Duagh.  Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page)

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.

Family information: Kathleen is very sadly missed by her loving husband Patsy, brothers Thomas, Michael and Francis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus