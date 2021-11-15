Kathleen Kelly (nee McDonald), Rylane, Abbeyfeale, Co. Kerry and formerly of Clough, Cootehill, Co. Cavan.
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale.
Family and friends welcome to visit on Wednesday from 7.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. in St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page)
Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery.
Family information: Kathleen is very sadly missed by her loving husband Patsy, brothers Thomas, Michael and Francis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
