The death has occurred of Kathleen Hickey (née Buckley), Gneeveguilla Village and formerly of Clonkeen. On Saturday 31st December, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Cyril, her children John, Elma, Lorraine, Donal and Catherine, her daughter in law Eileen Moynihan, sons in law Mike Dineen, Colm Killeen, Henry Reidy and Donal's partner Kerrie O'Leary, her ten adored grandchildren Alan, Sean, Miriam, Donal, Aoibhe, Daragh, Tom, Tommy, Eoghan and Harry. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Maureen Fahy, her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

House strictly private. Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Monday 2nd January from 4pm to 6pm. The following morning, at 10.15am, Kathleen's funeral cortège will depart her residence for her Requiem mass at 11am in the Church of the Holy, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore