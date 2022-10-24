Advertisement

Kathleen Dennehy née Daly

Oct 26, 2022 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
Kathleen Dennehy née Daly, Nauntanine, Killorglin and formerly of Kilcummin, Killarney.

Kathleen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.  Predeceased by her beloved son Christy and his wife Kitty.  Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband John, sons; Sean, Paty, Mike, Brian & Brendan, daughters; Mary, Ina, Kathleen & Noreen, 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law; Tom, Billy, Gerard & Sean, daughters-in-law; Liz, Siobhan & Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.  Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (Oct. 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Oct. 28th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

