Kathleen Dennehy née Daly, Nauntanine, Killorglin and formerly of Kilcummin, Killarney.
Kathleen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved son Christy and his wife Kitty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband John, sons; Sean, Paty, Mike, Brian & Brendan, daughters; Mary, Ina, Kathleen & Noreen, 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law; Tom, Billy, Gerard & Sean, daughters-in-law; Liz, Siobhan & Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (Oct. 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
Funeral arriving Friday morning (Oct. 28th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
