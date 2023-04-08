Kathleen Delaney nee Barry, Drumnacurra, Causeway, peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 6th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Sonny, brothers Mikey Joe, Patrick and sister Mary. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her son John Joe, daughters Tricia Cantillon (Rochestown Cork) and Ann Sheehan (Abbeydorney), her cherished grandchildren Seán, Caoimhe, Barry, Muiris and Donnachadh, great-grandchildren Fiadh, Séamie, and Ógie, sisters Peggy, Bridie, Ann and Phil, daughters-in-law Kay, sons-in-law John and Dee, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Monday 10th from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place for Kathleen on Tuesday at 11 o' clock, streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Causeway.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.