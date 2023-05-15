Kathleen Casey née O'Sullivan, 3 Seaview, Sneem and formerly of Bonane, Kenmare, on May 16th at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her family. Kathleen will be deeply missed and remembered by Caroline, Stephen, Maura, John and Lorraine, her sisters Sheila and Bridie, brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband John Casey, brother John O'Sullivan and grandson Patrick Hurley. 'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE'

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Thursday, May 18th, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Friday, May 19th, at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on

www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)

Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society on

www.cancer.ie

Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.