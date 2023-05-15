Kathleen Casey née O'Sullivan, 3 Seaview, Sneem and formerly of Bonane, Kenmare, on May 16th at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her family. Kathleen will be deeply missed and remembered by Caroline, Stephen, Maura, John and Lorraine, her sisters Sheila and Bridie, brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband John Casey, brother John O'Sullivan and grandson Patrick Hurley. 'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE'
Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Thursday, May 18th, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Sneem, on Friday, May 19th, at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery. Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on
www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org and select Streamed Masses, etc. (St. Michael's)
Family flowers only please, by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society on
Kathleen's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
Recommended
Kerry councillor to participate in EU programme for younger public representativesMay 17, 2023 08:05
Councillor says North Kerry deserves fair crack of whip, following Shannon Estuary MOU signingMay 16, 2023 17:05
Council to survey people on disposal of rubbishMay 17, 2023 09:05
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 16-year-old approached by two men in van in TraleeMay 15, 2023 17:05
Kenmare's famous Park Hotel up for sale by Brennan brothersMay 17, 2023 08:05