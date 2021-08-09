Josephine O’Donnell née Riordan, Reacashla, Brosna.

A private funeral will take place for Josephine. Her funeral cortége will depart from the family home this Thursday morning at 11.50am for requiem mass at 12 noon in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Mass will be live streamed on the St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel. House Strictly Private Please.